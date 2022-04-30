 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the April 23. article “Lawsuit seeks to ban ballot-counting machines in Arizona”

I hope these Republican politicians in Arizona keep parroting these lies about the inaccuracy of the vote count. Goodness, didn't that expensive disaster with the Cyber Ninjas, who found absolutely nothing wrong, teach you a lesson?

Keep it up and you are going to be voted out of office by such large majorities, no ballot counting error can save you.

Arizona, if these people were educated in your schools, your state is in major trouble.

Jack Matthews

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

