In response to the comments about Sheriff Mark Lamb, here is one thought: It's a good thing this is a collection of opinions, because that's the only thing that was shared. How about speaking facts? Sheriff Lamb has an impeccable record of public service and has actually worked to protect citizens from gang activity and human trafficking. He speaks for the values of many Arizona citizens and has the fortitude to serve our state even after his own struggles and the loss of his son. Why not share facts about democrat candidates and how they are qualified to represent Arizona residents in the US Senate? Oh. That's right. Because there aren't any. But that's just my opinion.