Letter: Re: the April 24. article “What’s Been Digging in my Yard?”

Thanks, just wanted to add that over ten years of gardening with pocket mice, I found them to be prolific excavators with several rooms and many passages crisscrossing over an area as large as 200 sq. ft. They do not like moisture and will ventilate their burrows with great efficiency which makes them a problem in the garden, drying the soil and stunting or even killing plants. Drip irrigation helps, keeping the soil moist which discourages the little guys. I periodically soak my garden thoroughly with a high-pressure digging wand, evicting any tenants that have made inroads from the drier parts of the garden.

falk burger

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

