Letter: Re: the April 25. article “David Eppihimer: All mail voting is not the answer”

Re: the April 25 article "The left's all-mail voting fantasy must be put to rest."
I just have to respond to the Mr. Eppihimer’s opinion against mail voting. At least the last ten years I have been voting by mail. I can research the issues, spend my time voting on candidates and propositions and be sure my ballot is correct. The Post office does a fine job of delivering the ballots to their destination. I have also tracked my ballot to know that it’s been received and counted. The paranoia, distrust and accusations this guest opines is disturbing. The states using mail voting have not experienced these problems, and heavy penalties for voter fraud or tampering could deter it. We need active voter participation to have a successful democracy, and making voting more convenient, and in COVID times safer, is certainly appropriate. Ask the Wisconsin voters who braved weather and disease just to be heard. Arizona is doing all it can to stifle initiatives, and now they want to be sure the vote is inconvenient. We need to be heard at election time.
JoAnne Lusk
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!