Letter: Re: the April 25. article “David Eppihimer: All mail voting is not the answer”

Re: the April 25 article "The left's all-mail voting fantasy must be put to rest."
Eppihimer's piece lacks evidence. He callously dismisses "voter convenience," but we must expand ballot access if we’re committed to living up to democratic ideals.
Mail and early voting are established options that favor neither party. Volunteers across parties act as a mutual check during tabulation and hand count. Pima County follows up to confirm a voter’s mismatched signatures and ensure they’re properly counted.
We have an unprecedented situation that has already caused thousands of American deaths, and should do all we can to reduce the virus's spread. A few weeks ago, Wisconsin Republicans forced in-person voting, and there are already 40 resulting COVID=19 cases. As an advocate for voter protection, I believe we must avoid a similar fate here, and protect voters and poll workers by using the safest options available.
Fortunately Arizona laws already allow us to receive mailed ballots (update your early voting status at servicearizona.com), or vote early in person before Election Day. Both will reduce physical interactions from Election Day crowding.
Priya Sundareshan
Midtown
