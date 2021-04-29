Letter: Re: the April 27. article “Letter: Deputy Cleared in January Shooting.”

Having read the article "Pima County Deputy..." April 22, this was more of a smear campaign with the outgoing administration by the new county attorney office.
Rick Unklesbay, a well respected county prosecutor of 40 years in our community was accused of "unsatisfactory" performance in reviewing this case by the present county attorney. Yet,Laura Conover reached the same conclusion as Unklesbay. What was her reason for the inflammatory words? And where is the opportunity for a rebuttal? Yet another example of biased reporting.
By the way, with the mass exodus of prosecutors and staff leaving the county office, who is minding the criminals? The private attorneys in the community are, at a very high bill to the taxpayers.
Francisco Valencia
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.