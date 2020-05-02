Letter: Re: the April 28. article “Letters to the Editor”

The opinion page staff's knowledge of COVID-19 apparently exceeds their understanding of the intent of the First Amendment, The editor's proclaimed goal (April 27) of protecting the public by publishing only truthful statements in letters about the virus and its risks may seem laudable, but rather it is condescending and arrogant censorship.
The medical and scientific communities are deeply divided themselves on how to treat the virus as well as which precautions are too little or too much. But apparently the editors are sure of their ability to discern the "truth."
The First Amendment aims to assure access to the full range of information and opinions, not just popular ones or the "right" ones. Surely you print many letters from writers you think are "wrong." But just as they are with letters about politics or any other topic, your readers are capable of weighing the validity of letter writers' statements of fact or opinion. They do not need you to protect them from "wrong" ideas.
Emmett Smelser
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
