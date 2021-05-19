 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the April 28. article “Tucson Opinion: Marquez Peterson has chance to lead Arizona's energy future”
A few weeks ago, because I teach natural resource law, I hoped to see the Arizona Corporation Commission finally approve Energy Rules that would bring Arizona’s clean energy standards into the modern era.

But my hopes were dashed as Commission Chair, former Tucson business leader Lea Marquez Peterson, agree to amendments that would add more months of delay and then gut the entire thing by changing the proposed standards to goals.

Anyone can set goals. But goals are without teeth, and can be reversed by the next person. Standards, backed by the Corporation Commission's authority, make sure our regulated utilities are held accountable.

Marquez Peterson should not weaken the rules from clean energy standards to goals. THAT would be a true giveaway to utilities.

Marquez Peterson has a last chance to show the leadership Arizona needs. She can bring Arizona into the future. Or she can again choose to leave us all eating dust - from drought and climate change.

Priya Sundareshan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

