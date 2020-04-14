Letter: Re: the April 3. article “Letters to the Editor”

Let's accept that this is a war. There will be collateral damage, casualties and something called "acceptable losses." (Which means whatever the losses, we will have to accept them.)
Stand up. You are in a war. Your duty is to attack and kill your enemy. This enemy, this virus has at least two fatal weaknesses: (1) it has a kind of fatty outer layer that succumbs to kinetic application of a surfactant. That means soap and water kills it.
(2) IT CAN'T MOVE. No legs, no arms, can't swim, can't fly, can't crawl. The only way it moves is when a human transports it around. So what we do is lay siege to where it is. Hold it in place and strangle it, starve it to death. The Roman Army got a lot done with sieges. So did Ghengis Kahn.
So if everyone can hold their position on the siege lines, we will win.
If you carry it around, you are aiding and abetting the enemy.
Stay home.
Erik Moore
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
