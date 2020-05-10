Letter: Re: the April 30. article “Letter: Opinion Page”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the April 30. article “Letter: Opinion Page”

I am registered as a Democrat but I am a very moderate Democrat. I didn’t vote for him but when Doug Ducey was elected I decided to watch and wait. Once he was done balancing his budget on the backs of education I thought he was doing OK. Yesterday I changed my mind. He decided to shut down a volunteer group of 20 professionals who were working on a COVID-19 modeling program which could be used to help him know when and how to re-open our state because it wasn’t producing the numbers he wanted. He did this at the encouragement, maybe directive, from his president. So, now the state will re-open completely just so his president can claim that he is doing a good job and should be re-elected. Well, NOT, for both of them. Mr. ducey has lost my respect and vote. See you at the polls.

Judi Witter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News