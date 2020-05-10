Letter: Re: the April 30. article “Letter: Opinion Page”

I am registered as a Democrat but I am a very moderate Democrat. I didn’t vote for him but when Doug Ducey was elected I decided to watch and wait. Once he was done balancing his budget on the backs of education I thought he was doing OK. Yesterday I changed my mind. He decided to shut down a volunteer group of 20 professionals who were working on a COVID-19 modeling program which could be used to help him know when and how to re-open our state because it wasn’t producing the numbers he wanted. He did this at the encouragement, maybe directive, from his president. So, now the state will re-open completely just so his president can claim that he is doing a good job and should be re-elected. Well, NOT, for both of them. Mr. ducey has lost my respect and vote. See you at the polls.
Judi Witter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
