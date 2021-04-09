 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the April 7. article “Greg Hansen: Sean Miller's reign ends as University of Arizona leaders seek a fresh start”

Re: the April 8 article "UA's desire for a fresh start leads toend of Miller's reign."

We are deeply saddened to learn about Coach Miller's departure from the University of Arizona Men's Basketball program. We have supported Coach Miller and the program for his entire tenure and would have continued to do so. We cheered every success and mourned every loss! Through it all Coach was inspiring and committed to the success of the CATS! We wish Coach and his family the very best and he will always be in our hearts!

Janie Kirk and Jim Kushner

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

