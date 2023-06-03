East of Oracle and south of Rudasill are 53 acres that comprised Quail Canyon 9 hole golf course, closed now for several years.

The former golf course has been purchased by a CA developer that wants the property rezoned for over 100 houses and 7 apartment buildings that will have 210 units. Most of this property lies within Pima Wash, a drainage from the Catalina mountains to the Rillito. This area is critical habitat for Sonoran Desert plants and animals.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors should say NO to rezoning--leaving this riparian area as a wildlife corridor. Other reasons P & Z missed by approving the rezoning 7-2 are:

Flooding--Pima wash is a designated flood zone

Traffic--at this time there is limited access to Oracle road; high density traffic will use Rudasill

Natural open space--keep as the golf course had for years

Leaving the land as it is, will benefit our community.

Dorita Brady, Catalina

Catalina