Letter: Re: the April 7. article “Letter: Senate Fann”

The UofA athletic director Dave Heeke said the school would meet the terms of “ separation without cause” while not renewing Sean Miller’s contract. Does that mean that Miller’s contract says he can commit level one violations and still be paid? Sounds like the University pays for cheating.
According to the article, the UofA could suffer 3 yrs of sanctions. Is Miller going to pay for what the University will lose over and above what it is paying for ‘separation without cause’?
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.