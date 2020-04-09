Letter: Re: the April 7. article “Letters to the Editor”
Every Wednesday I open the paper and glance through the grocery ads: Safeway/Albertsons, Frys, Sprouts and Bashas. Two weeks ago there was only one - Safeway/Albertsons and last week Frys returned. During this pandemic the one sector that flourished was grocery stores. People bought and are buying so much that shelves are often empty. So why advertise? To support the economy and keep employees at work at the Daily Star. Newspapers around the world are suffering. This is no time for advertisers of a booming sector to cut ads and make it necessary to cut back staff.

Susie Adams

Foothills

