Letter: Re: the April 7. article “'This is a sad day': Current, former Wildcats react to Sean Miller's departure”

Sean Miller was a bum when he arrived in Tucson and predictably discredited himself while employed at the University of Arizona. Amid calls from alumni and students alike to fire Miller, the Arizona Board of Regents and University of Arizona administration, dwaddled for 4 years, refused to reveal the damning conclusions of an NCAA investigation, and ignored the implications of the conviction of "Book" Richardson, an assistant and enabler of Miller's. Frankly, the current president (Robbins) of the UA, another case study in subterfuge and deceit, should be fired, immediately.
P.J. Smith
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.