Letter: Re: the April 8. article “Letters to the Editor”

Dear Editors, Please let your readers know they can make hand sanitizer and a cleaner to disinfect surfaces at home. They can buy 190 proof alcohol, brand name Everclear, at BevMo, Total Wine, Sam’s Club, and other liquor stores for around $39.00 for 1.75 liters. There are instructions on line for making hand sanitizer and for using to disinfect surfaces. The good thing about Everclear is that it has no odor. When you clean your house does not smell like a swimming pool (chlorine based cleaner) or a pickle jar (white vinegar cleaner) It dries in less than 45 seconds.
Keep away from children.
Mary Sasse
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
