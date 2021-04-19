 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the April 9. article “Fitz's Opinion: Vaccinated, chastened and wiser we return to normal”
As a published journalist, in the old style, where words were backed by facts and the middle of the road was what we were taught to seek, I am compelled to encourage your publication to attempt to locate that path. My words have influenced change. This plea comes with the fervent hope that reason rather than passion grabs hold of your editorial staff. Your readers long for ALL views to be expressed moving forward with an eye to our past and having history be the guide. Freedom of choice, honesty, absence of political influence and financial reward should strive to find the light of day in the print of your publication. This goal has encouraged me in this communication. An open society, free from the hyper-restrictions we’ve all endured should be the light we seek in our lives and your obligation to help your reader experience through your editorials.

Carla Belkin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

