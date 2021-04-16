 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the April 9. article “Letters to the Editor April 9”
If you go into a bank for a loan, does the bank donate money to you? Of course not! The bank expects you will repay the loan. So, why do many ads ask readers to donate to tax credit certified organizations? A donation implies some sacrifice for a cause. But, you know, and the organization knows that you expect your money back as a tax credit. You made a loan, not a donation. No sacrifice on your part. Just the satisfaction of directing money away from the state’s general fund to a cause you value. And, at no cost to you. But, there is a cost. Either all tax payers pay more to make up for the money lost to the general fund, or the state chooses to reduce support to some service available to the needs of the general public.

Kent Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

