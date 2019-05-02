Re: the April 25 article "City cuts back on recycling pickups."
Every week our recycling bin is almost always more full than the regular trash. We don’t put pizza boxes in it and very little glass, so why not try that first. Also a lot of my neighbors recycle as well. Sounds like Tucson is just giving up like the rest of the country. I guess recycling to help the environment is another one of those “wacko environmentalist myths” right? On top of that they announce this just two days after earth day.
Dick Ely
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.