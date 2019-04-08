Re: the April 2 article "Ex-councilwoman seeks county gun-sale checks."

Bravo to Molly McKasson for requesting a public hearing regarding background checks at fairground gun shows.

Private exchanges be made at these shows and circumvent other background check procedures. No wonder so many troubled souls can secure multiple arms.

It is discouraging to see the bright billboards advertising these fairground shows monthly; perhaps we can at least have current and comprehensive background check measures in place.

Susan Redpath

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

