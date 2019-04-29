Re: the April 21 article "Proposed I-11 bypass raises concerns about environment, tourist dollars."
I'm not a mind reader, far from it, but it doesn't take a mind reader nor a genius to see what the future holds in regards to the proposed I-11 corridor in southern Arizona. Shall I make a prediction?
I see construction work, lots of it, mauling the the desert, uprooting flora and fauna alike. I see a blatant disregard for the dwellers of this area, 2 legged as well as the four legged, destroying homes and breaking hearts. There will be a great outcry from those affected, falling on ears too intent on hearing the sounds of money changing hands. There will be much lamenting by the powers that be, alligator tears trailing down one side of their faces while the other side beams with a grin of avarice yelling for "More! More! More!" Yes, the future looks bleak, it looks green.... for some.
And it IS a crying shame, one that we all must look closely at and shoulder our share of the blame, again.
Leslie Von Dell
Marana
