Re: the April 26 "George Ridge, former director of UA journalism school, dies."
I was a journalism student at the U of A from 1964-1970 under the guidance of professors Phil Manglesdorf and Don Carson I missed Ridge's classes by several years but knew him through my buddy, Don Carson. Both of them kept in touch with me during my professional playing career in the Pacific Coast League and would mail me teletypes of box scores when I had homered in a game. Ridge came out to a game when I played for the Denver Bears. I gave him a signed team baseball and I think we met for lunch that summer. He loved baseball and I liked having a friend, locally, that was a link to my days at Arizona. Checking his endeavors and accomplishments, it's easy to see he was old school and a learned man. Bless you, George, and rest in peace, my friend.
Mike Floyd
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.