Re: the April 16 article "We must stand for the other species: Noto Rosemont Mine."
In response to Kimi Eisele's beautifully articulated narrative, I just want to say a heartfelt thank you. To my fellow Tucsonans, a warning that if this mine isn't stopped, it will not only detrimentally affect the surrounding areas and their inhabitants, but will also have a far reaching negative affect on the City of Tucson's water basin. The water scientists are already predicting that water rates may go up, and water may have to be rationed. The water scientists have predicted that we may find ourselves with scarcity in the future. This mine will drain our basin and the tailings from the mine may pollute the water as well. There is too much to lose and not enough to gain for our local community to allow this to happen. Yes, we all need copper but don't we already have enough copper mines in Tucson? I hope that the permit to allow HudBay to drill will be overturned.
Frances Epsen
Foothills
