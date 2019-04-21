I am against the Rosemont mine. I hope it doesn’t come to pass. However, if it does, I have a suggestion to make some areas a little less painful.
The plan right now is to fill in some washes with dug out material. This is ridiculous. This will carry any soluble toxic material further downstream of the original wash and into areas that everyone agrees should not be contaminated.
Then why not take the dug out material and put it in an area that doesn’t have surface water to any great extent. Gradually build up a hill or mountain, whatever you want to call it, that will not have water constantly running through it.
The bottom line is washes and the wildlife they support then, will be better off in some areas at least. The area will never look beautiful again, but then we can save some of it. Because, some of these near areas had running water and were just beautiful to sit in and rejuvenate.
Russell Silberschlag
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.