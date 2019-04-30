Re: the April 14 article "Support Bike Ranch as Tucson's first eco-resort for cycling."
Yes! Bikes are an efficient form of transportation and Tucson is a top-rated cycling city and destination for cyclists. And bicycles are a healthy, non-polluting way to travel; their employees and guests are the kind of people who prefer time on their bikes. Guests will explore Tucson on their bikes, using the Loop! And the Bike ranch will use LEED guidelines!
I was a regular bicyclist for 40 years, and while I agree with the claims in the column in favor of bikes, there is not a single argument in the column for why this resort should be located adjacent to a National Park, other than that they own the land, and it will be a good business investment for them.
Roger Carpenter
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.