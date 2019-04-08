Re: the April 2 letter "Rosemont benefits outweigh the bad."
The writer makes a powerful argument in support of the Rosemont mine! Namely, his judgment that “its part of Arizona is not really that scenic. . . “ (to him). On March 28, my wife and I drove past the site, and took some photos. Arizona natives, we thought it it lovely, the low vegetation sprinkled with many junipers and oaks.
Oops! He forgot to mention issues more serious than his standard of beauty. There is the predictable impact on local, and quite likely Tucson’s, water quantity and quality. Also the impact on natural habitat for many native species of plants and animals, whether or not we think they are attractive.
I am always surprised that the pro-business types are not offended by a foreign company removing U.S. resources, at a cost to our environment, without payment of royalties, to be hauled to port over roads maintained by local taxpayers.
Roger Carpenter
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.