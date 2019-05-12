Re: the April 22 article "Texas town reflects on dragging death as execution nears."
A white man convicted in dragging African American James Byrd Jr. to death from his car is to be executed. Eliott C. insist the incident was one of the most horrific hate crimes in modern American history and discusses other crimes that recently happened to other black males. The ongoing issue of racism is not okay. The article provides good information on justcice, but the killer of James byrd Jr. was still almost free of his crime. The killer should have gotten death penalty once the case opened . It was not fair to James’ loved ones to know his killer didn’t get what he deserved. It took long enough for judges to decide the execution. The victim’s family feel justice wasn’t served and I agree. Why let a killer sit in jail when he took an innocent man’s life away? Why not just give murders death penalty and give families justice.
Ailin Diaz
South Tucson
