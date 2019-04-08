Re: the April 2 article "New 350-spot parking garage coming to TCC."
Instead of building yet more new parking downtown, simply extend the Streetcar east to serve the underutilized parking lots already at the Hi-Corbett/El Con/Reid/Randolph complex, north to the parking garage already at Grant/Campbell and up Oracle to Tohono Tadai Transit Center and Ina park-n-ride, west to Pima Community West park-n-ride, or south to Laos Transit Center and the airport. Until these expansions are complete, Tucson's dedicated diamond multi-use transit lanes can offer parallel service, allowing full-length Sun Tran buses and bicycles, as well as right-turns by all vehicles. To ease the difficult logistics of citywide paratransit services, Sun Van/Shuttle vehicles should also have full access to that travel infrastructure, just as the fixed-route bus services they supplement. Adding transit signal priority to the bus fleet will further improve the effectiveness of these essential public services. The Broadway Corridor project offers an ideal opportunity to initiate these changes and demonstrate regional commitment to Complete Street policies.
Camille Kershner
East side
