Re: the April 20 article "Our roads, services are failing to keep up with our population."
Pat Darcy writes with the insight of someone who has lived in Tucson for a long time and has his fingers on the pulse of the basic problems surrounding our city. How did Tucson end up in such a mess? We need only look as far as our local "political leaders," who occupy the city council and the voters who fail to vote for change. So what we get each election cycle is what we've always been getting, subpar leadership, lack of commitment to basic services as a priority and no vision for a better Tucson. Pat I encourage you and Doug Martin to run for office, the Old Pueblo needs your experience and commitment to make changes! I have no doubt the both of you would fight for your community to be a safer place with a higher quality of life.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.