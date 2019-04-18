Currently this land is zoned for one house per 3.3 acres. Wildlife can eke by with that. Every further square foot of concrete placed on this precious land is forever, and squeezes them even further. A bike ranch can go anywhere - they can't.
If the Saguaro National Park were not a park, it would be paved over by now. Is land that is not a national park fair game? Why not just pave the whole region and then all the "developers" would be happy and there could be no more arguments.
Abigail Hagler
Southeast side
