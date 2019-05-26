Re: the April 21 article "As pedestrians die, city accommodates bad drivers."
I think it is as much a responsibility to the drivers, as well as the pedestrians, is it safe to say pedestrians need to look both ways before crossing. I have seen people walking right in front of approaching vehicles, just because it is a crosswalk, doesn't make you immune to being struck, and yes drivers today have more distractions, in addition to always being in a rush. 1st avenue is a magnet for jaywalkers, hopefully the law can start citing them.
Gilbert Matty
Northwest side
