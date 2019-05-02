Re: the April 26 article "Could Arizona's Constitution be invoked to ban militias?"
I cannot understand why Tim Steller would even consider there to be a Constitutional issue with armed militias helping out the Arizona State and Federal Governments. It is the Government responsibility, Federal and State, to protect the citizens. If the Government is incapable of doing their job of controlling undocumented immigrants, then it is up to the armed citizens to carry out that task. It is obvious that the Democratic controlled Congress does not care about our crisis and chooses to do nothing, so there is only one answer to handling this task. If not our citizens doing the job, then who?
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
