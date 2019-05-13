Hello, My name is Valerie. I have a son serving time at the Lewis Buckeye Prison. He made me aware of the pin lock issue in his yard about 8 months ago. I reached out to the Buckeye fire Dept & AZ Fire Marshalls office.. I never rcv'd any feed back?? The last few days I made 2 more complaints on theyre voicemail... It's really sad someone had to be killed & hurt for the public & the media to come aware of this horrible safety situation.. I pray these locks are removed immediatley !! This is a fire issue & inhumane act of our Government & State !! My son almost died out there 6 plus years ago . ( colapsed lung, broken ribs & a broken jaw, He spent 5 days in ICU & 3 wks in medical) This facility is suppose to be Protective Custody & is everything but that...No one is safe there... PURE NEGLIGENCE ! OUR FAMILY MEMBERS DESERVE TO BE SAFE... They can move the inmates to make everyone safe... SHUT IT DOWN!!!!!
Valerie De Leon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.