Re: the April 6 article "Tucson-area garden tours focus on creative use of water."
I love garden tours. It's one of my favorite things to do. I've been on the Master Garden tour, the Rita Ranch tour, and the Green Valley tour. Now they are scheduling all three on the same day! Is it possible for these groups to communicate with each other and plan their tours on different days? Or extend the hours so we have more time, or maybe have one on a Saturday and one on a Sunday. Garden tours are a relaxing and inspiring activity. Please make it easier for us to participate in more than one and support each organization.
Melissa Hart
Northwest side
