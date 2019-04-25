Re: the April 19 article "Seeing migrants' struggles in Jesus' crucifixion."
If anyone wants evidence about why churches are empty these days, you could read that "editorial" supporting the invasion of our country by hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who will be dependent on taxpayers for decades. Years ago, religion provided comfort for those who were dealing with life and its burdens. Now, so many ministers seem eager to add to the troubles of parishioners coping with the invasion of the country by foreign lawbreakers. If you wish to contribute to the welfare of foreign peoples, there are charities and "adopt a child" funds that allow Americans to provide help to the poor of other countries. It is not charity to invite them here to become a burden on American taxpayers.
Michael T Kennedy
Foothills
