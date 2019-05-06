Re: the April 19 article "At 96, Tucson veteran will be honored for her volunteerism, dedication to American Legion."
What a pleasure it was to read about my special friend, Helen Anderson Glass! Helen and I met because there was an article in the VFW Aux magazine about her brother being on the Savannah. One of my uncles were on the same ship. We have never met in person, but have enjoyed our friendship through letters, pictures and emails for over four years now. My dad served in WWII with the Army, and dad would be the same age as Helen.
I just received a tote Helen made for me. I also have her two self published poetry books. Helen is a true American Patriot, being such a blessing for our Military and United States. Helen told me about this article and my husband found it through the internet. So happy to read Helen’s good news!
Pat Meer
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.