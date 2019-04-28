Re: the April 12 article "UA settles lawsuit with ex-thrower who was attacked by coach on campus."
What an exemplary action by Lynne Cadigan waving attorneys fees and it Gibson case. Case was filed for $2.5 mil in 2015. If tried or settled Timely it would have saved taxpayers 1.5 mil. State attorneys should need review cases with admission of guilt before passing them to law for firms bilking taxpayer. The delay in Justice and allowing confessed felon to countersue victim and her lawyer is simply ludicrous! The noble Cadigan displays honor and fairness the civil suit against her should be dropped. let's stop the abuse of power and authority and both Justice and University Systems .University needs show integrity by not clearing it's name through a confessed felon. A more common sense approach to evidence should to be taken. The egregious abuse of power at the University needs to stop. This case was clear to everyone except the justices and U of A. The Justice and UA chose to protect a felon instead ofan innocent student athlete. I and many former athletes are disgusted
Julie Gault
Midtown
