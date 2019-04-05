This is a typical doom-and-gloom article from the Star. I can count on one being on page 1 daily.
The colder, wetter winter that we just endured was bad for us, the article says - just when I had been hoping for a little more climate change to warm us a little earlier.
I thank God(!) for Arizona's so-often good weather, relatively low cost of living, and enough elected Republicans to keep us from paying California-style taxes.
James Stewart
Foothills
