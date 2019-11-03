Re: the Oct. 31 article "American students' performance lags on Nation's Report Card Local Angel."
This is a sad commentary as summed up by the statement, “Our children continue to fall further and further behind their international peers.” Danyelle Khmara in her Local Angle article on Arizona students’ performance did her best to obfuscate the results. In essence just over 33% of those tested nationwide were proficient in math and reading and Arizona was one to three points below that. Astonishingly the Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction takes pride that we are performing “near the national average.” The most damming statement in the two articles was “Arizona scores fall well below what the national center considers proficient in every category.” I emphasize well below and every category. Blaming such poor performance on a lack of resources is highly suspect; we need more emphasis on teacher performance and leadership that doesn’t consider a 30% pass rate as acceptable.
Jerry Knoski
East side
