Thank you for the August 1 guest opinion by Matt Somers "What developments confirm about Tucson's bleak future." Mr. Somers follows the changes in Tucson City Government and the PCBOS from planning for water management and other environmental concerns in the 70's and 80's to our present habit of catering to developers. As our water grows more scarce and our climate gets hotter and drier, we continue to build more sprawling developments. I loved the Edward Abbey quote, "Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell."