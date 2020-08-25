Letter: Re: the Aug. 16. article “Letters to the Editor”

Those of us who have lived in Tucson for many years know how hot the summers can be. So far this August has been inordinately hot and dry. This is no coincidence as our summers are getting longer and and the drought in the Southwest is getting worse. Climate change is upon us and it won't be getting better any time soon. The pandemic illustrates how easily things can go awry if we do not have adequate plans in place to deal with a deadly situation. The same can be said for the climate crisis. We must move boldly and swiftly if we want to maintain our quality of life and mitigate the worst effects of climate change. Our representatives need to know that we support policies which will result in a transition to sustainable sources of energy within the next ten to fifteen years.
David Rubin
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
