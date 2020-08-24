Letter: Re: the Aug. 17. article “Greg Hansen: As athletes find their voices, onus is on universities to properly investigate claims”

Hansen's article on UA track stars is timeless. In 1972 & 1968 at the Summer Olympics, Black athletes protested the rampant segregation that occurred in the U.S. and in the Olympic organization. College athletes can affect racism on their campus by carefully choosing the college they attend. Why is the cheer squad all white, or why when the school advertises, there are no blacks in the ads. ? How many team student assistants on the basketball team are black when most of the team is black ,etc ? Like Jackie Robinson and the late John Lewis when you see something wrong, don't walk away ,say or do something .
Thank you 9 U A. Female Student Athletes /track stars for speaking out. !
THOMAS M. Jones
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!