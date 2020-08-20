 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 20. article “Letters to the Editor”
Letter: Re: the Aug. 20. article “Letters to the Editor”

I have been associated with University Of Arizona track and field program for over 70 years, as a spectator, team member and official. I thought Greg Hansen"s recent column on Fred Harvey was right on! Sometimes I wonder where he gets his material, but I look forward to his future columns. I have known and worked with head coaches Carl Cooper, Willie Williams, Dave Murray and Fred Harvey. I consider them great coaches and men. Fred Harvey is no exception, to work with 77 athletes with 5 or 6 coaches and assistants is almost an impossible job!

Ken Meenan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

