Letter: Re: the Aug. 20. article “Tucson Opinion: Social issues important to the mayor”
Re: the Aug. 20 article "Occupied with social issues, Tucson falls further behind."

In réponse to Pat Darcy's op ed about how Tucson is "falling behind", I will take Tucson's approach to life any day. What, you want more urban sprawl? More expressways and more cars while the planet is literally being destroyed by man-made climate change? Pushing more rural real estate development in places like Casa Grande when we are getting cuts in CAP water and the current approach to water is to pump more out of a declining aquifer? And, oh, what about all of those lovely Maricopa lawn and golf courses absorbing water we simply do not have?

And you must support "governor cut taxes on the wealthy" I'll bet.

What are you out of your mind?

Just another clueless real estate developer. Who knew?

Mike Seibold

Downtown

