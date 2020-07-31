Letter: Re: the Aug. 20. article “Tucson Real Estate: Oracle and Ina center to get new look”

“SACRIFICE”
This Friday, I’ll join almost two billion Muslims across the globe in celebrating the largest Islamic holiday; Eid ul Adha, the festival of sacrifice.
We’re familiar with Abraham’s readiness to slaughter his promised son based on a series of divinely revealed dreams. Ishmael was only an adolescent when he replied to his father “do as thou art commanded” in Qur’an 37:103. Although God stopped Abraham from carrying out the dream literally.
At the time of eid ul adha Muslims perform the largest pilgrimage(hajj)on earth at Kaaba(originally built by our father Adam) in Mecca.
As a Muslim, I’m reminded to willingly sacrifice from that which I love for the benefit of the less fortunate. This is why we sacrifice an animal; to donate it to the poor as was revealed; “Their flesh reaches not Allah, nor does their blood, but it is your righteousness that reaches Him” (22:38). We still utilize mosque for essential services like food and blood drives.
Sohail Qureshi
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
