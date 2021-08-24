Letter: Re: the Aug. 21. article “Letter: Shopping Cart Dilemma”

Re: the Aug. 21 letter "Shopping cart dilemma."
I sympathize with the letter writer expressing frustration about the number of shopping carts left in neighborhoods, though I disagree with the author’s suggestion to have police arrest people who steal those carts. The police are short staffed and already quite busy, and most carts are left abandoned with no way to know who took them. An alternative suggestion comes from my time living in Europe. The markets there had their carts chained together and one had to insert a €1 or €2 coin to unlock the cart. When one returned the cart and locked it to the others, they would get their coin back, much like the luggage carts at airports.
Dawn Wise
Marana
