Letter: Re: the Aug. 23. article “Tucson Opinion: Endless growth isn't sustainable”

Re: the Aug. 23 article "Limiting endless growth is crucial to our future."
This is the argument that we had over 50 years ago regarding the 1969 freeway plan. The notion that we can continue to grow without limit is dooming us to disaster. We have already outgrown our resources, and as the Colorado River continues to dry up, we are reaching a tipping point. I see no way we can stop this trend because it is politically impossible to stop. There is lots of money to be made by growth in the short term, and that money controls the political system. King Midas reigns, and our people will suffer the fate of all civilizations that ignore common-sense limits on resource use in the quest for wealth.
Winton Woods, Professor of Law Emeritus
Foothills
