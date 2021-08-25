 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Aug. 23. article “Tucson Opinion: Endless growth isn't sustainable”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Aug. 23. article “Tucson Opinion: Endless growth isn't sustainable”

  • Comments

Re: the Aug. 23 article "Limiting endless growth is crucial to our future."

This is the argument that we had over 50 years ago regarding the 1969 freeway plan. The notion that we can continue to grow without limit is dooming us to disaster. We have already outgrown our resources, and as the Colorado River continues to dry up, we are reaching a tipping point. I see no way we can stop this trend because it is politically impossible to stop. There is lots of money to be made by growth in the short term, and that money controls the political system. King Midas reigns, and our people will suffer the fate of all civilizations that ignore common-sense limits on resource use in the quest for wealth.

Winton Woods, Professor of Law Emeritus

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News