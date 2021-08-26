 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 23. article “Tucson Opinion: Endless growth isn't sustainable”
I read Charles Cole's response to the idea of pumping sea water from Mexico. I agree with all of his objections to the plan. I agree that Tucson is too big to sustain itself forever. I think that Tucson should have remained the size it was when my parents moved here in 1971 and Tucson was half its current size. Of course, everyone thinks Tucson should have stopped growing just after they moved here.

Tucson will grow until it becomes so undesirable to move here that people stop coming. That is a long ways off. Look at Phoenix. And how would we stop people from moving here? Are there any cities that successfully stopped their metro areas from growing?

I agree that this many people living in the desert is crazy and unsustainable. Because we can't grow water Tucson will someday collapse. Until then, we will keep growing.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

