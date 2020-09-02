Letter: Re: the Aug. 24. article “Local Opinion: Land lords need assistance, too”

Re: the Aug. 24 article "Ducey's eviction moratorium hurts landlords who also need help."
Michelle Lind is right that landlords need assistance. They would not need help if our state and local governments, as well as the federal government, would step up to provide adequate rental assistance to those out of work due to the pandemic.
I'm a leader in Pima County Interfaith, and we have researched this issue carefully since May. From our research, we estimate that 1/3 of families are struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic. We also know that homelessness is far more expensive than rental assistance, costing up to five times more, while traumatizing families and the community.
When tenants can pay rent, landlords benefit, as does the economy as a whole as more money circulates When more people are homeless, the costs are unsustainable both to families and the community. More rental assistance helps all of us.
Please advocate with your Congress people and Governor Ducey for more rental assistance now.
Nancy Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
