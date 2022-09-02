Letter: Re: the Aug. 24. article “Local Opinion: Restoring moral values for the environment”

Absolutely loved Ellen Fisher's guest opinion of August 24th where she used the strength of her religious faith to take an even bolder leap of faith-- inspiring us to see beyond analyzing every climate decision against its monetary payback. Speaking as a mother of 3 children she presented our climate catastrophes as the moral issue of our time.

Somehow, someway there has to be this moral awakening that transcends the polarized paralysis of left or right. Our children, their children, our grandchildren, their grandchildren are the common ground that I believe will start some kind of real dialogue between big pickup flag waving trumpers and the Prius and Subaru crowd. We're divided every way you look--what we buy; what we eat; what music we listen to; where we shop and what clothes we wear. Everything is a uniform of sorts and all of us can tell at a glance just what side "they" are on.